Wisconsin health system opens same-day surgery center

Milwaukee-based Aurora Health Center opened a same-day surgery center in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., Nov 4., the Kenosha News reported.

The facility is 100,000 square feet and specializes in same-day outpatient surgery. The center has eight operating rooms and performs orthopedics, urology, podiatry, ophthalmology, ENT, gynecology, plastic surgery and general surgery procedures.

The same-day surgery center complements the health system's medical office building that opened in June.

