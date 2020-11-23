Wisconsin health system opens same-day surgery center
Milwaukee-based Aurora Health Center opened a same-day surgery center in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., Nov 4., the Kenosha News reported.
The facility is 100,000 square feet and specializes in same-day outpatient surgery. The center has eight operating rooms and performs orthopedics, urology, podiatry, ophthalmology, ENT, gynecology, plastic surgery and general surgery procedures.
The same-day surgery center complements the health system's medical office building that opened in June.
More articles on surgery center:
10 recent ASC leadership moves
Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights
Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.