Why this South Carolina hospital is appealing a $12.5M ASC

Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center has appealed the state's approval of a $12.5 million physician-owned ASC, dubbed Ambulatory Partners, The Times and Democrat reported April 29.

The hospital is looking to build its own ASC, a $2.4 million center converted from an existing dialysis center, and has received a certificate of need from the state to build it.

Dion Franga, MD, one of the physicians trying to open Ambulatory Partners, told The Times and Democrat that RMC is arguing that its ASC is "superior" to Ambulatory Partners. "The decisions, background and justification for RMC's hastily developed project [are] now up for further review," he said.

Ambulatory Partners has said both centers are needed and has not appealed RMC's certificate of need. The case is currently in the discovery phase, Dr. Franga told The Times and Democrat.

