Why ASCs are healthcare’s next powerhouse

In its September jobs report released Nov. 20, The Bureau of Labor Statistics found that healthcare added 42,8000 jobs for the month — with many from ASCs.

Ambulatory health services contributed the most to September’s healthcare job gains, adding 23,300 positions. Healthcare overall was among the few sectors to post job gains in September.

The ASC industry overall has come to represent a significant area of growth for hospitals, health systems, independent practice networks and corporate entities alike. ASCs’ lower cost of operations, efficiency and more convenient patient experience have shifted them to center stage for growth within healthcare.

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth exemplifies this shift, with President and CEO David Banks outlining a strategy that strengthens care across the full continuum and deepens the system’s ambulatory presence.

“At AdventHealth, our growth strategy is focused on strengthening how we care for people across the full continuum, not just in acute care but also through wellness, prevention and other key points in a person’s health journey,” said Mr. Banks. “We’re deepening our presence in both established and expanding markets by investing in ambulatory care offerings through our primary health division, which includes primary care, home health, virtual care and hospice.”

In October alone, Becker’s reported on at least six systems investing in outpatient care, like ASCs.

When asked how the ASC landscape will change by 2030, Jenny Bono, administrator of the Joint Replacement CEnter of Louisiana in St. Charles said that “ASCs will continue an accelerated maturation period not only in volume growth but fundamentally how they compete in the healthcare industry.”

“ASCs are maximizing on the ongoing CMS policy shifts and regulatory clarity around site neutrality,” she added. “While the pressure for payment parity tied to value, an upside is created for ASCs who already focus on patient outcomes and quality initiatives. Another trend that will accelerate will be strategic joint venture partnerships bringing capital, scale and access to negotiated payer contracts.”