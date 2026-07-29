2 physician staffing giants merge in PE-backed deal

Boca Raton, Fla.-based All Star Healthcare Solutions has acquired the locum tenens division of Cross Country Healthcare, combining two of the larger specialty physician staffing platforms in the country, according to a July 28 press release.

The deal closed in conjunction with private equity company Knox Lane’s acquisition of Cross Country Healthcare, also based in Boca Raton. All Star is a portfolio company of Knox Lane. The business will operate in the short term as “Cross Country Locums — an All Star Healthcare Solutions company.” Financial terms were not disclosed.

All Star specializes in locum tenens and permanent placement for physicians and advanced practitioners across all 50 states. The acquisition adds Cross Country’s established locums client base and physician network to All Star’s existing specialty-focused staffing infrastructure.

Cross Country Healthcare will concentrate on its nursing, allied health and nonclinical service lines and workforce technology capabilities following the divestiture.

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