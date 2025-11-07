6 health systems pouring into outpatient care

Here are six ASCs or outpatient centers developed or announced by health systems in October, as reported by Becker’s.

1. Denver-based NexCore group partnered with Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health to launch an ASC in Folsom, Calif. The facility is expected to be completed in 2027.

2. The University of Maryland in Baltimore announced plans to develop the first AI-powered “smart” ASC. The planned 36,000-square-foot facility is being developed in partnership with Axis Research & Technologies. A location for the ASC has not yet been announced.

3. Iredell Physician Network, a part of Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Health System, opened Iredell General Surgery, an ASC.

4. The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley opened a surgery and cancer center in McAllen, Texas.

5. San Francisco-based Dignity Health broke ground on an advanced ambulatory care center in Folsom Ranch, Calif.

6. The University of Miami Health System opened UHealth SoLé Mia, a seven-story, 363,000-square-foot ambulatory center.

Specialties housed inside the center include cancer care, ophthalmology, urology, orthopedics, neurology, cardiology, gastroenterology and otolaryngology, according to a Sept. 30 news release from the university.