Arizona physician’s clinic closes amid $50M bond, Medicaid fraud charges

A Yuma, Ariz., physician’s clinic has closed after Dr. Ifran Fazil was arrested and charged with four felonies, including defrauding Arizona’s Medicaid program, money laundering and possessing dangerous drugs, leaving patients scrambling for care and waiting months for medical records, AZ Family reported July 24.

Signs posted outside the Bio Clinic direct patients to contact the Arizona attorney general’s office for questions about records and appointments. The signs attribute the closure to “circumstances beyond our control — caused by the Attorney General’s Office,” according to the report.

The Arizona AG’s office has accused Dr. Fazil of running a fraud scheme with alleged ties to Mexican drug cartels. A judge denied his request earlier this month to lower a $50 million bond or permit house arrest. Dr. Fazil will remain in custody.

The Arizona AG’s office announced 42 indictments in healthcare fraud and abuse cases in June.

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