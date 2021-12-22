Virginia hospital's new outpatient pavilion topped out

Builders have placed the highest beam at Arlington, Va.-based Virginia Hospital Center's new outpatient pavilion, a construction milestone known as "topping out," according to a Dec. 21 ARLnow report.

The seven-story complex should be complete in late 2023, the report said, though the structure will likely finish in January. The interior is expected to be complete in December 2022.

The 245,000-square-foot pavilion will feature surgery and endoscopy rooms, an outpatient lab and other facilities.