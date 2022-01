Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Vascular Institute has opened a clinic in Dayton, Tenn., The Chattanoogan said Jan. 17.

With the expansion, the practice now encompasses five locations in Tennessee and North Georgia. Physicians Chris LeSar, MD, Elizabeth Hartmann, MD, and William Harris, DO, operate at all area hospitals near its locations as well as at the practice's Chattanooga and Cleveland, Tenn., ASCs.