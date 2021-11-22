USDA grants rural Utah hospital $50M for updates, surgery center expansion 

The USDA is investing $50 million in Moab (Utah) Regional Hospital for upgrades that include enlarging its surgery center, ABC4 reported Nov. 20.

The hospital will use the money to improve access to services and enhance privacy and patient flow, according to ABC4. The upgrades will add 28,540 square feet to the facility, expanding its medical office building, clinic and surgery center.



"The hospital upgrades will provide 9,225 rural residents with quality healthcare and create job opportunities for Moab’s evolving population," the USDA told ABC4.