UNC Health plans to add 8 to 10 medical office buildings

Chapel Hill-based University of North Carolina Health plans to add eight to 10 medical office buildings on its Eastowne campus, which opened in March 2021, according to a Jan. 30 report from chapelboro.com.

The Eastowne medical office building is used for outpatient healthcare, but UNC Health said it needs more care space, according to the report.

UNC Health is seeking approval for the eight to 10 buildings and affiliated parking structures from the Town Council.

The development timeline includes constructing one medical office building every three to five years, taking 25 years for full project completion.

UNC Health aims to begin construction on the second building in the second quarter of 2024 if the project is approved, according to the report.