UNC Health earns approval for 1M square feet of medical office buildings

Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health has received approval for its 50-acre expansion plan, which includes more than 1 million square feet of medical office buildings, according to a June 28 report from the Triangle Business Journal.

The new office buildings will help UNC move its outpatient services out of the UNC Medical Center, allowing it to increase inpatient bed capacity.

UNC is set to begin planning and designing a medical office building for the site that will take several years to complete. In 2019, it began construction on a 150,000-square-foot medical office facility, which is still in the works.

UNC Health plans to add a new medical office building every three to five years over the next 25 years, according to the report.