UCSF Medical Center reopens orthopedic surgery center

University of California San Francisco Medical Center at Mount Zion renovated its inpatient surgery center and will reopen it as the hospital's orthopedic hub, the hospital said Oct. 18.

The specialty center will be the first in the region to focus on orthopedic issues. Outpatient services will be in the UCSF Orthopaedic Institute at Mission Bay.

Most of UCSF's orthopedic surgeries will migrate to the Mount Zion location, including hip, knee and shoulder replacements, trauma surgeries and hand, foot and ankle surgeries.

