UCSF Health opening $60M ASC

UCSF Health has opened a $60 million, four-story outpatient center in Burlingame, Calif., according to a March 3 report from the San Francisco Business Times.

The UCSF Health Peninsula Outpatient Center's four operating room ASC will open in April. The outpatient facility will also house a cancer care center, radiology services with MRIs, PET scans and other imaging.

The cancer care center will house an 18-chair infusion unit, including three private bays. The outpatient facility expects to treat 50,000 visits a year.





