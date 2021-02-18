U of Mississippi Medical Center's physician group relocates clinic

Jackson, Miss.-based University Physicians relocated their clinic into a medical office building in Canton, Miss., owned by Merit Health Madison, the Madison County Journal reported Feb. 17.

Fifteen physicians and a nurse practitioner will see patients out of the medical office building. The physicians offer general surgery, breast surgery, breast oncology, orthopedics, pain management, plastic surgery, urology and vascular services.

The group may add additional specialties in the future.

Margaret Head, UMMC chief ambulatory officer for adult services, said, "Our clinic at Merit Madison gives our patients access to University Physicians in a location that is easily accessible and closer to home."

More articles on surgery centers:

Amazon's healthcare moves: 7 notes for ASCs and physicians

What ASC management company had the best 2020? & more — 9 ASC industry notes

3 joint-venture ASCs opened or announced in January

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.