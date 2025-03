Salisbury, Md.-based TidalHealth is moving forward with a plan to construct a medical campus in Millsboro, Del., according to a March 3 report from NBC affiliate Coast TV.

The more than 150,000-square-foot campus will include services such as cardiovascular care, orthopedics and primary care in the first building.

A second building part of the plans will include an ASC.

The health system plans to begin constructing in the spring after delays related to COVID-19, the report said.