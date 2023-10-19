Texas hospital faces pushback on medical office building

Methodist Hospital is in talks with the Bellaire (Texas) City Council to develop a medical office building in the city's downtown area, according to an Oct. 19 report from Community Impact.

In September 2022, Methodist presented the council with plans for a three-story medical office building. The council voted unanimously to postpone the decision.

On Sept. 28, 2023, Methodist met with the City Council to review a new design for the building, which includes adding 15,000 square feet of retail space and decreasing the amount of clinical space.

Methodist Hospital officials will submit a new application to the city for review, according to the report.