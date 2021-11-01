Tennessee health system opening orthopedic ASC 

West Tennessee Healthcare is opening an orthopedic surgery center in Jackson in November, the Jackson Sun reported Oct. 29.

The ground floor has been renovated to create eight operating rooms for orthopedic surgery that can be used by 14 patients.

The facility, dubbed the North Campus for Jackson-General Madison County Hospital, will also have an emergency room and offer other patient services.

"The number of people who need work like hip or knee replacements is growing rapidly and is a group that’s getting younger, so a facility like this is needed here," Renee Peebles, executive director of orthopedics for West Tennessee Healthcare, told the Jackson Sun.