Sutter Health signs deal for new California ASC

Swedish real estate developer Skanska has signed a contract with Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health to convert a 60,000-square-foot office building into an ASC and specialty clinic space.

The contract totals around $55 million and will convert a building in Pleasanton, Calif., according to a March 7 news release from Skanska.

The new ASC will total 20,000 square feet, while the specialty clinic will total 40,000. The facility will feature four operating rooms, three procedure rooms, a full sterile processing department, and spaces for multiple programs including orthopedics, podiatry and ENT.

Work on the facility is expected to begin in May and wrap up in the third quarter of 2026.