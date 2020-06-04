Surgery Center Services of America expanding ASC portfolio — 3 quick notes

Surgery Center Services of America is building an ASC in Rochester, N.Y.

Three quick notes:

1. Philip Blair serves as CEO of the ASC development company, which has worked on over 300 surgery center projects in the U.S. Ronald Blair is the company's chair.

2. Surgery Center Services of America is headquartered in Mesa, Ariz.

3. The company's ASC development program includes five phases: feasibility assessment, design and development, equipment selection, project management, and licensing and certification.

