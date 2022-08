Four Sioux Falls, S.D., physicians opened a private vascular clinic, local outlet KELO reported Aug. 26.

Patrick Kelly, MD; Angelo Santos, MD; Gregory Nissen, MD; and Benjamin Jorgensen, MD, share ownership and perform procedures at Dakota Vascular. They also perform surgeries at Avera Health and Sanford Health hospitals, the report said. Both systems are based in Sioux Falls.

Dakota Vascular is currently accepting new patients, the report said.