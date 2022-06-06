Prevea Health opening Wisconsin city's 1st specialty ASC

Prevea's new multispecialty surgery center, the first in Green Bay, Wis., is set to officially open next week.

The 33,000-square-foot building features five operating rooms, 10 procedure rooms, 28 surgical preparation and recovery rooms, and eight post-anesthesia care unit rooms.

"The whole point of building this was to provide the highest quality of care both surgically and procedurely in this area but also providing value, which means decreasing the cost of care within our environment," Ashok Rai, MD, president and CEO of Prevea, said in a June 3 press release. "Not having to operate these operating rooms 24/7 or having all the other expenses of a hospital allows us to provide care at a significantly reduced cost."

Patients will be given an individual direct phone number, capable of sending text messages to family updating them on surgery progress throughout the day, according to Angie Perronne, director of the surgery center.