Physician-health system partnership opens multispecialty office

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn opened a medical group multispecialty office in Brooklyn, N.Y., the group said in a Sept. 30 email. 

The three-story, 10,000-square-foot facility features state-of-the-art equipment, including an X-ray suite, ultrasound and electrocardiogram.

The facility offers specialties including pediatric and adult orthopedics, sports and rehabilitation medicine, obstetrics, gynecology, neurology, pulmonology and primary care. Cardiology and vascular surgery will be available soon, the press release said. 

NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn is a collaboration between local physicians and the NewYork-Presbyterian health system.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast