Pennsylvania hospital receives $1M in state funding for facility with ASC

Indiana (Pa.) Regional Medical Center will receive $1 million in state grants for a new facility featuring an ASC, the Indiana Gazette reported Dec. 7.

Alongside the ASC, the two-story facility will house a biosafety level 2 lab, an outpatient specialty clinic and a family practice clinic.

The funding from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program marks the third time the hospital has received the grant.

“We are continually humbled and grateful for the amazing work done by our elected leaders on IRMC's behalf,” the hospital’s president and CEO Stephen Wolfe said, according to the Indiana Gazette.