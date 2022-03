The Health Center at Pennsburg (Pa.), operated by Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network, is now open, the Sanatoga Post reported March 23.

The new health center had its virtual ribbon cutting ceremony March 21.

The Health Center at Pennsburg offers services including endocrinology and gastroenterology, family medicine, obstetrics and gynecology and pulmonology.

It is also open daily for the treatment of minor injuries and illnesses.