Fort Smith, Ark.-based Fianna Hills Surgery Center opened March 15, according to an email shared with Becker's.

The ASC is privately owned by Joseph Miller, MD, and offers services in pain management, with plans for more specialties over the next year, Dr. Miller said in an email.

Two physicians, including Dr. Miller, operate out of the ASC, which has two operating rooms. It is housed in an 11,000-square-foot facility, Dr. Miller said.