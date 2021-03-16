Orthopedic laser center to open 10 facilities through franchisee group

Rochester, N.Y.-based OrthoLazer Orthopedic Laser Centers will open 10 new facilities in Wisconsin and Texas through a franchisee group.

An investor group of six physicians and two business executives will open four OrthoLazer centers in Wisconsin and six in the Dallas and Fort Worth areas in Texas, according to a March 16 news release. The move comes on the heels of OrthoLazer's success at its first new center, which opened last year in Milwaukee.

OrthoLazer centers treat pain and inflammation with their MLS M8 Robotic laser. It also provides a franchise model to orthopedic surgeons who want to offer drug-free pain management.

