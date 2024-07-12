OhioHealth invests $20M in 18 physician clinics

Columbus-based OhioHealth ise opening a medical office space featuring 18 discrete physician clinics, according to a press release from the system.

The $20 million investment aims to improve patient care, recruit more physicians, and improve physician and staff efficiency, according to a July 11 news release from the health system.

The new clinics, attached to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital, will double the facility’s exam room capacity and provide a range of services, including obstetrics and gynecology, a community care clinic, general surgery, neurology, pulmonology and gastroenterology.