Ohio physician seeks to redevelop plot of land for 3rd time — 3 insights

An Ohio physician is seeking village approval to rezone a plot of land in Mayfield, Ohio, to build a surgery center and medical office building, cleveland.com reports.

What you should know:

1. This is the third time Yoram Moyal, MD, has attempted to develop a medical facility on the land plot. Dr. Moyal first tried to create an assisted living facility in 2003, but abandoned the request after village leaders objected. He then tried to develop a smaller nursing facility in 2016, but the village declined to put the matter on the ballot for public consideration.

2. The issue will be on the ballot March 17 for voters in the village..

3. If voters are in favor of the surgery center, the village has a development agreement in place to "protect the village."

