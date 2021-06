Maumee, Ohio-based McLaren St. Luke's Hospital is conducting a five-year, $100 million renovation that will include the renovation of their ASC, announced June 4.

The $4.2 million renovation of its SurgiCare center will add surgical equipment and technology and renovate four operating rooms and two procedure rooms.

The project also will renovate a number of outpatient facilities on St. Luke's campus, such as the Fallen Timbers Medical Center and McLaren St. Luke's Neurosurgery Clinic.