Hillsboro, Ohio-based Adena Greenfield Medical Center broke ground on a $3 million medical office building, the center said Oct. 7.

The 8,500-square-foot facility on the center's campus will offer cardiology, general surgery, neurology, pain management and sports medicine, among other services.

Slated to open next summer, Adena said the facility will allow it to handle three times the current number of visits.