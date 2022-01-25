Ohio congressman says new ASC is innovation area needs 

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, recently visited the new St. Clairsville-based Physicians Regional Surgery Center, WTRF reported Jan. 25.

The ASC, which opened two weeks ago, offers cataract surgery, gastroenterology and podiatry, among other services.

Mr. Johnson said that in order to properly represent his district, he wanted to meet the innovators of the area.

"We’ve got a tremendous problem right now with workforce. You’ve got a lot of people that are no longer looking for a job. They’ve kind of given up on the job market," Mr. Johnson said, according to WTRF. "To have a state-of-the-art facility like this right here in our region, in central Appalachia, so that people can have that taken care of, I think is great."