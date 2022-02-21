New York health system looks to fundraising for ASC upgrades

Wyoming County Community Health System in Warsaw, N.Y., is updating its surgical center, The Daily News reported Feb. 21.

The system anticipates spending between $8 million and $12 million on the updates, President Rich Kosmerl of the WCCHS board of managers said in the report. The COVID-19 pandemic drained the hospital of its financial reserves, though, as did a $10 million loss in state and federal funding sources in 2020, meaning it will likely need outside help to complete the project.

The system has applied for funding to complete the upgrades, and a fundraising campaign is likely, the report said.

