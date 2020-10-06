New ASC caters to dental patients in Pennsylvania, New Jersey

A surgery center was built from the ground up in New Hope, Pa., according to The FGX Group, a construction firm involved in developing the facility.

New Hope Oral Surgery & Implant Center will begin accepting patients in October. It aims to serve New Hope and the surrounding communities of Newtown, Pa., Doylestown, Pa., Yardley, Pa., Flemington, N.J., and Lambertville, N.J.

Oral surgeon William Klein, DDS, is the surgery center's sole provider. The services he offers include dental implants, bone grafting, jaw surgery, tooth extraction and 3D imaging.

