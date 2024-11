UP Health System—Marquette (Mich.) held a ribbon-cutting for its new medical office building, according to a Nov. 7 report from TV6.

Built out of a previously vacant building on campus, the new facility is home to outpatient behavioral health services, the UP Regional Blood Center and the UP Bariatric Institute. The new building opened to patients in September.

Officials are hopeful that the new location will increase blood donations at the UP Regional Blood Center, according to the report.