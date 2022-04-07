Michigan hospital finishes $8.7M surgery center expansion

Spectrum Health Zeeland (Mich.) Community Hospital has completed a $8.72 million expansion and renovation of its surgery center, the Holland Sentinel reported April 7.

The two-story, 9,100 square-foot addition includes the addition of another operating room, C-section space, physician consultation rooms, an expanded post-anesthesia care unit and pre- and postoperative patient rooms.

This is the first expansion of the building since the hospital moved to the location more than 15 years ago.