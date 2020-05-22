Kentucky hospital building $1B medical campus with surgery center — 4 insights

Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.) will build a $1B medical campus that will expand care options in Lexington, The News Tribune reports.

Four things to know:

1. The campus will include a hospital, surgery center and 12 buildings with retail and medical office space.

2. The health system expects work to begin this year.

3. Baptist said the campus will create up to 700 new jobs.

4. The health system partnered with the city for the campus. Baptist donated 3 acres of land to the city for a fire station.

