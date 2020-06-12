Kansas county aims to build medical mall

Bourbon County, Kan., is working to secure a number of leases in the former Mercy Hospital site in Fort Scott, Kan., to convert the site into a medical mall, Fort Scott Biz reports.

What you should know:

1. The mall could provide an array of ambulatory medical services like primary and secondary care options, diagnostic procedures, outpatient surgery and rehabilitation services, though an exact vision has not been determined.

2. Bourbon County officials took over the hospital in February 2020.

3. The county is working with existing Bourbon County healthcare providers to fill the leases in what would become the medical mall.

