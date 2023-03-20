JPS Health Network to add ASC as part of $1.5B expansion

Fort Worth, Texas-based JPS Health Network was approved for an $800 million bond from the county hospital district in 2018, and now it plans to use the first part of the bond for a renovation and expansion project that will include a new ASC, according to a March 17 report from Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

At the end of March, the health system will receive $450 million in bonds, which it will use to build an ASC, a standalone medical clinic and a medical office building. Proceeds will also fund a psychiatric emergency center.

The first phase of renovations is expected to cost $635 million and will be funded by bonds and operating cash. The ASC is expected to be completed between 2025 and 2027.

A second expansion phase will cost $876 million, with all new renovations and construction costing $1.5 billion, the report said.