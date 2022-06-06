Joint-venture clinic, ASC planned in Minnesota 

A multispecialty clinic with an ASC is in the works in Lakeville, Minn., Wolf Media reported June 1.

The clinic is being planned by three Minneapolis-based healthcare companies: Allina Health, MNGI Digestive Health and national healthcare real estate firm Davis.

The Lakeville Health building will be a 100,500-square-foot facility with more than 20 Allina Health specialties, including orthopedics, oncology, women's health and cardiology. The ASC will feature four operating rooms.

Lakeville Health is 100 percent leased. MNGI Digestive Health signed for 22,000 square feet and will operate a clinic and endoscopy center. Allina signed for 60,000 square feet in the specialty center and 18,500 square feet in the ASC.

The project is expected to open in the fall of 2023.