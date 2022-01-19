Johns Hopkins to renovate, expand pediatric hospital, surgery center

Baltimore, Md.-based Johns Hopkins Hospital is renovating its children's medical and surgical center and building a 12-story addition.  

The project will create spaces for wet and computational laboratories and collaborative spaces for investigators, clinicians and students, according to a Jan. 19 news release from Jacobs, an engineering group involved with the project. 

The project will renovate 531,609 square feet and is slated for completion in the summer of 2026.

