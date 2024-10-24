Intermountain Health further expands with new Colorado medical office building

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health has partnered with Denver-based healthcare real estate group NexCore to develop a new medical office building in Englewood, Colo.

The building held its grand opening Oct. 8., according to an Oct. 24 news release. The five-story facility comprises 138,000 square feet of space.

The facility will bring together IMH and affiliated physicians to deliver a range of medical services, including cardiology, orthopedics, podiatry, weight management, breast health, laboratory, maternal and fetal medicine, neurology and neurosurgery, prosthetics and orthotics.

The medical office building is the second of two major projects in a partnership between NexCore and Intermountain.

The first facility, Intermountain Health's East Aurora Crossroads medical office building, opened its doors in August.