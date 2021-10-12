Independent physician group completes medical office building

Listen
Construction has been completed on Plymouth (Mass.) Pediatric Associates' new medical office building offering ambulatory surgery, according to Medical Construction & Design Magazine.
The 12,000-square-foot, single-story medical office building features clinical and urgent care facilities, exam rooms, lab, behavioral health treatment areas, shared physicians’ offices and two clinical work stations.
Seven-physician Plymouth Pediatric Associates is an independent group with two locations.