Illinois system wraps up ASC

Maryville, Ill.-based Anderson Healthcare put the final touches on its new ASC, according to IIDA, a nonprofit philanthropic organization for interior design professionals.

Three things to know:

1. The full-service Anderson Surgery Center features lab and radiology services, as well as a pediatric specialty clinic.

2. Located in Edwardsville, Ill., the ASC will also cater to patients Glen Carbon., Ill.

3. Anderson Surgery Center will include private preoperative and postoperative patient rooms, as well as two operating rooms and a procedure room.

