Illinois hospital's $70M facility with ASC: 3 updates 

Construction of Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Health's $70 million facility with an ASC is moving along, Commercial News reported Jan. 20. 

Three updates:

1. The four-story medical office building and two-story ASC will be about 152,000 square feet across 17 acres in Danville, Ill. 

2. Carle at the Riverfront is slated for completion in December and will host a staff of more than 250. 

3. The temporary roof and roof curbs on the ASC have been completed, according to Commercial News.

