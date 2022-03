Capital Health is converting a former bariatric ASC in Langhorne, Pa., into a multispecialty surgical hospital, according to a March 26 LevittownNow.com report.

The project, slated to open in early 2024, will renovate the ​​53,220-square-foot building and add 19,000 square feet.

The Trenton, N.J.-based health system will offer inpatient and outpatient clinical programs at the new location. Currently, the building has inpatient beds and four operating rooms.