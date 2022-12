Healthcare system HonorHealth has broken ground on a $50 million outpatient and wellness center in Scottsdale, Ariz., that will provide outpatient healthcare, fitness, nutrition and preventive health.

The campus will house a 100,000-square-foot ambulatory building, a medical fitness center, an aquatic center and more. It will offer everything from orthopedic care to primary care.

The center is slated to open in the second quarter of 2024, according to a Dec. 13 press release.