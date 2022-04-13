Hoag Orthopedic Institute upgrades ASC, plans another this year

Irvine, Calif.-based Hoag Orthopedic Institute has upgraded its Main Street Specialty Surgery Center in Orange, Calif., and plans to build a fourth ASC.

Main Street Specialty Surgery Center's two operating rooms were expanded to accommodate the institute's increasing demand for total joint replacement and spine surgeries, according to an April 13 press release shared with Becker's. The expansion cost $3 million.

The center's upgrades also include an area for a post-anesthesia care unit, an overnight space and a new lobby design. New infection control technology and an improved floor plan were also an included investment.

The institute's fourth ASC is expected to open in early 2023 in Orange, Calif.