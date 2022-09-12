Healthcare Solutions Holdings to invest $68M to construct an Arizona ASC, medical complexes

Healthcare Solutions Holdings has entered an agreement with Keith Zacher, MD, and his speciality group to invest $68 million in the opening of an ASC and 10 advance care medical complexes near Phoenix.

The teams are currently looking for the best locations for the centers, which are expected to open nine to 18 months after construction begins.

Dr. Zacher has been appointed by Healthcare Solutions to serve as vice president of surgery for Arizona.

"[Healthcare Solutions'] partnership with Dr. Zacher represents a new evolution in how patients are cared for," Jonathan Loutzenhiser, executive director at Healthcare Solutions, said in a Sept. 12 press release. "In order to provide the best patient care, we plan to replicate our model across [our] centers around the country."