Healthcare Realty Trust, KKR joint venture nears $500M

Healthcare Realty Trust will contribute $118 million in properties toward a joint venture deal with private equity firm KKR.

The value of the proceeds from HRT's contribution will add an additional $94 million to the joint venture, which now totals nearly $500 million, according to an Aug. 26 news release from Healthcare Realty Trust. The joint venture "continuing to explore additional acquisition," which could include more Healthcare Realty Trust properties, the release said.

Healthcare Realty Trust has additional asset sales and joint venture transactions under contract that are expected to increase the proceeds of the deal to more than $1 billion. Their current portfolio includes nearly 675 properties.