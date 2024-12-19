HCA pulls zoning application for Virginia ASC

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has withdrawn the zoning application for its planned Middle Virginia Surgicenter in Hanover, Va., after a lengthy certificate-of-need approval process, Richmond Biz Sense reported Dec. 19.

The health system told Hanover County that it would no longer seek zoning approval to develop a medical campus that would include an ASC. According to the report, HCA still wants to construct a surgery center but is looking for alternative sites for the facility.

HCA did not comment on why it decided to pull the campus's zoning application, which also included a hospital and other facilities. The system had previously won CON approval for the center after two consecutive rejections due to pushback from rival system Cincinnati-based Bon Secours.